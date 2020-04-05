COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 79, total number of cases to 3,374: Health Ministry

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:48 IST
As many as 472 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 11 more deaths reported, taking the total number of cases in the country to 3,374 and the death toll to 79, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by states directly showed at least 106 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 3,624. Of them, 284 have been cured and discharged.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states. Addressing a media briefing, Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said 472 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been reported since Saturday. The total coronavirus cases stand at 3,374 and the death toll now stands at 79. He said 267 people have recovered.

In its morning update, the health ministry had reported 77 deaths in all, and at the 4PM briefing, Agarwal said the death toll had gone up to 79. However, he did not specify in which state the two fatalities had taken place.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 24, followed by Gujarat 10, Telangana 7, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi 6 each and Punjab 5. Karnataka has reported 4 deaths, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu each have recorded 3 fatalities. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh each have reported 1 fatality, according to the data. The highest number of confirmed cases was reported from Maharashtra at 490, followed by Tamil Nadu (485) and Delhi (445). Kerala has 306 positive cases, while the number of cases has gone up to 269 in Telangana and 227 in Uttar Pradesh.

There are 200 cases in Rajasthan and 161 cases in Andhra Pradesh. COVID-19 cases have risen to 144 in Karnataka, followed by 105 in Gujarat and 104 in Madhya Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir has 92 cases and West Bengal has 69. Punjab has reported 57 infections, followed by Haryana at 49. Thirty people are afflicted with COVID-19 in Bihar, while Assam has 24 cases. Uttarakhand has 22 cases, followed by Odisha at 20 cases, Chandigarh at 18 infections, and Ladakh with 14. Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while Chhattisgarh has 9 infections. Goa has reported 7 COVID-19 cases, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 6 and Puducherry with 5 cases.

Jharkhand and Manipur have reported 2 cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported 1 infection each. "State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the Union health ministry said on its website.

