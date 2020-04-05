Depressed over money woes, Maha man commits suicide

Depressed over money woes, Maha man commits suicidePTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:23 IST
A 23-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide in Imambada area in Nagpur on Saturday dueto financial distress, police said
Nikhil Gavhane, who worked in a grocery shop, hangedhimself as he had taken money from a person and was stressedover repayment, an official said
"He was depressed since a week," the Imambada policestation official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur