PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:39 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 226 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 26 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 32 3 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 10 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 445 15 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 122 17 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 76 15 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 14 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 106 4 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 146 11 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 314 56 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 182 3 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 690 52 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 23 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 68 4 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 210 21 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 571 8 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 272 33 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 22 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 276 21 3 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 68 12 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 3959 306 110 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 3374 and the death toll at 77. The ministry said that 267 people have so far recovered from the infection.

