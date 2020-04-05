Check overcharging of essential items by retailers during lockdown: Min Imran Hussain to officials

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Sunday directed officials to check overcharging of essential items by retailers in the wake of the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat. According to a government statement, teams of officials on Sunday conducted surprise inspections in several markets such as Lahori Gate and S N Market and found violations of Packaged Commodity Rules (PCRs) by retailers.

Shopkeepers were found stocking some packed items not showing MRP, packed items containing mandatory declarations on stickers in violation of PCRs and certain packed commodities not having customer care numbers printed on them, it said Imposition of Rs 1 lakh as fine on six retailers has been initiated, the statement said. Hussain directed officials to take strict action against those violating the laid down rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.