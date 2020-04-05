690 positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

With 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases in the State has increased to 690, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday.

On the break-up of the 55 new cases, Tope said: "The number of cases in Mumbai is 29, Pune 17, PCMC 4, Ahmednagar 3, and Aurangabad 2."

He further said that till date 56 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.