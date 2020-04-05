690 positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
With 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases in the State has increased to 690, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday.
On the break-up of the 55 new cases, Tope said: "The number of cases in Mumbai is 29, Pune 17, PCMC 4, Ahmednagar 3, and Aurangabad 2."
He further said that till date 56 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. (ANI)
