30-yr-old man arrested for impersonating govt official to get past barricades in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:50 IST
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a government official to pass through barricades put up in east Delhi due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, police said on Sunday. Accused Suraj Singh Bisht, a resident of Delhi's Kalyan Vas, is a driver by profession, they said.

On Friday, a picket team deployed near the railway flyover in Anand Vihar stopped a Swift Dzire car near the barricading around 6.40 pm, the police said. When a policeman asked the driver to furnish his curfew pass, he produced an identity card apparently issued by the government wherein his designation was mentioned as Assistant Commissioner with the Customs Department, a senior police official said. The card was a scanned copy and looked suspicious and hence, the driver was asked to show some other identity card, he said. On comparing the identity card he initially furnished with his driving licence, a disparity was noticed in the date of birth, the officer added.

On questioning, the driver confessed that the identity card was forged and he had it prepared by scanning an original card belonging to someone else, he said. He also disclosed that he got the forged card prepared to cross toll plazas and was using it to go around during the lockdown, the officer added.

A case was registered at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station, officials said. A uniform, the fake ID and the car were seized, they said.

