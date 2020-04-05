India rises in unison to light diyas to defeat COVID-19

India on Sunday night rose in unison to light diyas to defeat the menace of COVID-19, which has claimed 83 lives so far.

People across the country, responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were seen flashing torches, lighting candles and diyas at '9 pm for 9 minutes.' Adhering to Modi's appeal, people also switched off the bulbs in their homes.

