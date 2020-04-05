Left Menu
India rises in unison to light diyas to defeat COVID-19

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:05 IST
People are lighting diyas in Patna on Sunday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

India on Sunday night rose in unison to light diyas to defeat the menace of COVID-19, which has claimed 83 lives so far.

People across the country, responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were seen flashing torches, lighting candles and diyas at '9 pm for 9 minutes.' Adhering to Modi's appeal, people also switched off the bulbs in their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

