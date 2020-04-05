FCI's depot in-charge booked after godown found short of nearly 2,700 quintals of food grains: DM

The marketing in-charge of a Food Corporation of India's godown near here has been booked after the depot was found short of nearly 2,700 quintals of food grains, which are suspected to have been sold illegally to private traders, an official said on Sunday. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said an FIR against the depot in-charge of the FCI's Syana depot was lodged on Saturday after the godown was found short of 1,046 bags of wheat and 1,611 bags of rice, each weighing 100 kgs during an inventory check of the depot.

It is suspected that these stocks were sold to private traders, he added. The other two Depots at B B Nagar and Gulaothi were found up to the mark, the DM said.

