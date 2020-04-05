Governor, CM lead AP in lighting lamps

Left Menu
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:10 IST
Amaravati, Apr 5 (PTI): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy led the people of Andhra Pradesh in lighting the lamps after switching off lights, for nine minutes from 9 PM on Sunday in response to the nation-wide call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the electric lights were switched off at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada as the Governor and the First Lady lit the traditional diyas as a mark of solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus.

At his residence in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister held a candlelight vigil along with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police D G Sawang, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and other officials. Ministers also took part in the event at their respective residences.

In Guntur, BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana lit the traditional lamps. In Rajamahendravaram, enthusiastic youth painted the Indian map on a street and lit lamps along the outline and chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai.

In Anantapuramu, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan national vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy took part in the lamp lighting event, while in Vijayawada city, some people burst crackers as the clock struck 9 PM. At important junctions in all cities of the state, police officers and men came onto the streets and held candles in their hands as people cheered them.

