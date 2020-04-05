TTD decides to offer Rs 19 crore to AP govt for Covid-19 relief

Tirupati, Apr 5 (PTI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) that governs the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumalanear here, has decided to offer Rs 19 crore to the AndhraPradesh's government relief coronavirus fund, a top TTDofficial said on Sunday

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singal said that TTDhad already given a Rs eight crore to the government officialsof Chittoor district and the remaining Rs 11 crore would soonbe handed over to them to fight killer virus

He said there was no lapse in the conduct of dailyrituals at the Lord Venkateswara temple on the Tirumala hills,since the complete lockdown of the nation was announced byPrime Minister Narendra Modi.PTI CORR SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

