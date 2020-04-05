350 out of 432 who attended Tablighi Jamaat event are in Punjab: CMO

In all, 432 people from Punjab had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, out of which 350 are in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in an official statement on Sunday.

"Of the 432 attendees of Tablighi Jammat from Punjab, 350 people are in the state. Among them, 6 people have tested positive of coronavirus, 117 people have tested negative and 227 test results are awaited," said the CMO.

The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab rose to 68 after three more persons tested positive for deadly infection on Sunday. (ANI)

