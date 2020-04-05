Lights-out: Assam guv, CM lead people in expressing solidarity with collective resolve to fight COVID-19

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led the state in expressing solidarity with the country's collective resolve to fight novel coronavirus by lighting earthen lamps and candles at 9 pm on Sunday. Mukhi thanked the people of Assam for their spontaneous support in strengthening the collective resolve of the nation to combat COVID-19, an official release said.

"With collective spirit, cooperation and resolve, we can definitely beat the vicious cycle of infection and help the country fight COVID 19," it said. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights of homes for nine minutes at 9 pm, Sonowal lit earthen lamps at his official residence here to appreciate the effort of the frontline workers in fighting coronavirus.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the people in observing the prime minister's call. "I am elated to join billion fellow Indians in igniting rays of our mighty resolve & collective will to fight #COVIDpandemic. These diyas illuminate our hearts with positivity & strengthen our moral courage. Grateful PM @narendramodi for forever inspiring," he tweeted.

Most of the people in the state switched off the lights of their homes and lit candles and earthen lamps. Firecrackers were also burst at many places in the state, including Guwahati.

Street lights were also switched off in many localities despite an appeal by power companies not to do so. There is no immediate report of any damage or disruption in power supply due to sudden fluctuation in demand.

