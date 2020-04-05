Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lights-out: Assam guv, CM lead people in expressing solidarity with collective resolve to fight COVID-19

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:31 IST
Lights-out: Assam guv, CM lead people in expressing solidarity with collective resolve to fight COVID-19

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led the state in expressing solidarity with the country's collective resolve to fight novel coronavirus by lighting earthen lamps and candles at 9 pm on Sunday. Mukhi thanked the people of Assam for their spontaneous support in strengthening the collective resolve of the nation to combat COVID-19, an official release said.

"With collective spirit, cooperation and resolve, we can definitely beat the vicious cycle of infection and help the country fight COVID 19," it said. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights of homes for nine minutes at 9 pm, Sonowal lit earthen lamps at his official residence here to appreciate the effort of the frontline workers in fighting coronavirus.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the people in observing the prime minister's call. "I am elated to join billion fellow Indians in igniting rays of our mighty resolve & collective will to fight #COVIDpandemic. These diyas illuminate our hearts with positivity & strengthen our moral courage. Grateful PM @narendramodi for forever inspiring," he tweeted.

Most of the people in the state switched off the lights of their homes and lit candles and earthen lamps. Firecrackers were also burst at many places in the state, including Guwahati.

Street lights were also switched off in many localities despite an appeal by power companies not to do so. There is no immediate report of any damage or disruption in power supply due to sudden fluctuation in demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

No school will coerce parents for fees during lockdown: Lucknow DM

Giving relief to the parents of students, the Lucknow district administration on Sunday announced that no school will force anyone for the fees during the lockdown. No private school in Lucknow can collect fees in April, District Magistrate...

Cong leader lights two lamps, says will light seven more if govt lives up to people's expectations

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill lit two lamps on Sunday for motivation and in the memory of those who died of coronavirus and said he will light seven more if the government lives up to peoples expectationsShergill said while he lit two la...

C'garh: 8 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery so far

A COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to a hospital in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district was discharged on Sunday after complete recovery, officials here said. A total four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday in the s...

Sports News Roundup: Halep can be Wimbledon champion for two years; Astros' Verlander will donate pay during MLB shutdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says HalepSimon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020