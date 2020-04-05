Left Menu
Guj: Tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 128; death toll 11

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:51 IST
Guj: Tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 128; death toll 11

With 20 more persons, including a 14-month-old boy in Jamnagar, testing coronavirus positive in Gujarat on Sunday, the number of patients in the state rose to 128, a senior health department official said. A 61-year-old woman died of coronavirus infection in Surat on Sunday, a day after she tested positive, the death toll in the state climbed to 11, the official said.

"She was also suffering from diabetes," Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said. Of the 20 new positive cases reported on Sunday, eight are from Ahmedabad, three from Surat, five from Bhavnagar, and one each from Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Kutch and Morbi districts, she said.

Of them, 10 have direct or indirect links to the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, she added. However, eight more patients recovered from and discharged, taking the number such patients in the state to 21, she said.

"The 14-month old baby boy from Jamnagar is admitted to MP Shah Hospital and is put on ventilator," Ravi said. District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of deaths at five, followed by Bhavnagar and Surat two each, and Panchmahal and Vadodara one each.

Of the 96 active cases, two are on ventilator, including a 14-month-old child, while the condition of remaining 94 is stable, she said. With new cases coming to light on Sunday, Amedabad has reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases at 53, followed by Surat at 16, Gandhinagar at 13, Bhavnagar at 13, Rajkot and Vadodara at 10 each, Porbandar at 3, Gir Somnath and Kutch at 2 each, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Patan, Jamnagar, Morbi and Chhota Udepur at one each, she said.

Out of 128 patients, 78 are cases of local transmission. As many as 33 patients have a history of visits abroad, while 17 cases have a history of inter-state travel. The state government has tested a total 2,568 samples so far, of which results of 22 are pending.

Giving details of quarantined people, the health department said said a total 14,920 persons have been placed under quarantine in the state, including 13,560 under home quarantine, 1,085 in government facilities, and 275 in private facilities..

