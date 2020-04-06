Lockdown: Delhi Police shifts 17 pregnant women to hospitals in city

Lockdown: Delhi Police shifts 17 pregnant women to hospitals in cityPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:56 IST
The Delhi Police shifted 17 pregnant women to different hospitals in the national capital amid the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Sunday. "The PCR vehicles of Delhi Police shifted as many as 17 women, who were in labour, to various hospitals in the city," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said. Four calls about pregnant woman going into labour were received from west Delhi, three from outer-north, three from Dwarka, two from east Delhi, two from outer part of the city, one from northeast, one from northwest and one from south Delhi, the DCP said.
