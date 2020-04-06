Happy that Centre approved procurement of gram, lentil at MSP from farmers in 13 States: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed his happiness over Centre's decision to procure gram and lentil at MSP from farmers in 13 states saying the move will benefit farmers. "Happy to know that the Centre has approved a decision to procure gram & lentil at MSP from farmers in 13 States," Naidu said in a tweet.

"This will not only benefit farmers but also ensures supply of these produce to people. Farmers need to be enlightened on this so that they don't resort to distress sale of their produce," he added. On Sunday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had tweeted to inform about the government decision about the same.

"Government took important decision to purchase gram and lentils under MSP during lockdown ...Without waiting for proposal from states, procurement have been approved from 13 states at the MSP," he had tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.