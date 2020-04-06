Cat-owner approaches Kerala HC against vehicle pass denial by police

A cat-owner has filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court, challenging the refusal by Kerala police to issue vehicle pass for buying pet-food amid the lockdown. The petitioner, N Prakash, an owner of three cats, is aggrieved by the decision of the police to refuse him vehicle pass for purchasing cat food.

In the petition, he stated that he feeds his cats with a biscuit named "Meo-Persian" as he is a vegetarian and non-vegetarian food is not cooked in his house. One packet of 7 kilograms of "Meo Persian" is sufficient for the cats for three weeks. He mentioned that, after the stock got exhausted, he applied online for vehicle pass for travelling to Cochin Pet Hospital on April 4 for buying the cat food.

The petitioner stated that right to get food and shelter is a guaranteed right for domesticated animals under Sections 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (ANI)

