PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:27 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:02 p.m.

India's efforts to combat coronavirus have set an example: PM Narendra Modi to BJP workers. 11:55 a.m.

62-yr-old woman dies of coronavirus in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches 12: Official. 11:22 a.m.

Two deaths, 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh. 11:08 a.m.

33 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally jumps to 781: Health official. 11:01 a.m.

16 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally climbs to 144: Official. 10:54 a.m.

Resident doctors in Aurangabad protest, demand PPE, N95 safety masks. 9:57 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 109; number of cases climbs to 4,067: Health ministry. 9:38 a.m.

COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan's Kota district. Eight new cases of virus in state: officials. 9:34 am.

New COVID-19 cases rose to 39 in China; Beijing to be under long-term epidemic control. 9:10 a.m.

Help the needy amid COVID-19 outbreak: PM Modi to party workers on BJP's 40th foundation day. 8:43 a.m.

COVID-19 patient dies in Bhopal; MP toll reaches 14: Official. 2:05 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms..

