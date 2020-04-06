60-year-old corona positive man dies in Rajasthan

A 60-year-old man, who was tested positive for Covid-19, died on Sunday. The man had been hospitalised with symptoms of pneumonia, fever and cough earlier yesterday. The patient gave no contact or travel history. Some people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, lived in his area but they had tested negative for the virus, said the Rajasthan Health Department.

On Monday, the department said that eight new people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Rajasthan. Six of these patients had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. While five are from Jhunjhunu, two are from Dungarpur and one from Kota.

The total number of Covis-19 positive cases in the state has increased to 274, the Health Department added. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far there have been 4067 corona cases in the country, out of which 3666 are active, 292 cured or discharged and 109 died. (ANI)

