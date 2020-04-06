Coronavirus: RSS cancels programmes between April and June

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) has cancelled training modules and programmes scheduledbetween April and June in view of the novel coronavirusoutbreak, its joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said onMonday

These include over 90 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' trainingcamps, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.