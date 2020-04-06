Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portal for foreign tourists helps them get medical aid, transit permits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:54 IST
Portal for foreign tourists helps them get medical aid, transit permits

The government's portal to help foreign tourists stranded in India saw 769 registrations in the last five days with an American, Costa Rican and an Australian with medical emergencies among those helped through the website. The portal -- www.strandedinindia.com --- was launched on March 31, with a view to identify, assist and facilitate foreign tourists stranded in various parts of India due to the lockdown situation necessitated by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Such tourists would need to log on to the portal, provide some basic contact information and narrate the nature of issues being faced by them, if any. Every State Government and Union Territory Administration has identified a Nodal Officer for assisting such foreign tourists, a statement from the ministry said. An American citizen who was stranded in Supaul district of Bihar amidst the COVID19 lockdown, while her son was undergoing a surgery at Delhi reached out to the officials through the portal which facilitated the required inter-ministerial, inter-departmental and State-Centre coordination and secured her a special transit permit to travel to Delhi. "She has safely reached her destination and expressed her gratitude for the efforts put in by all agencies concerned," confirmed an official of the ministry. Two Costa Rican citizens, who had come to Chennai for a surgery (medical tourism), were stranded at Chennai after the surgery. It was again the use of the portal and close coordination with the State Government, the Costa Rican Embassy and the hotel in which the tourists were staying helped in soothing the frayed nerves of tourists, the ministry said.

They are now safe and well, they added. Similarly, an Australian tourist with his family was stranded in Ahmedabad. The tourist has epilepsy and ran out of medication prescribed by Australian doctors due to the lockdown. "The portal led to the tourist being reached through the office of the District Collector. He was provided with sufficient medication and was also offered food and local transportation. Now, they are comfortable and safe," an official said. In a statement on Monday, the ministry said that its five regional offices are constantly coordinating with nodal officers regarding the support requests logged on the portal, for facilitating ground support to foreigners, if so required. The ministry's regional offices are also coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration and FRROs regarding visa issues being faced by stranded foreigners, it said. "Requests for movement within the country/state and for transfer to home country of such tourists are also being coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and with the respective Embassy/ High Commission/ Consulate. "The utility and efficacy of the portal has led to stranded foreign tourists being contacted over emails, telephones and also in person depending on the nature of support required by them," the statement said.

They have been connected with the relevant foreign office of their home country in India and provided various information updates on flights out of India to their home countries. Wherever required, they have been provided medical assistance, food and accommodation, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling ace Cavendish opens up about battle with depression

British cycling superstar Mark Cavendish says he has successfully come through a two-year battle with clinical depression revealing on Monday he was dark but is now on the other side. The 34-year-old is just four stage wins shy of equalling...

Hindu Mahasabha leader booked in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ comments on Jamaat event

Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey was booked on Monday for allegedly making inflammatory comments targeting the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event in Delhi, police said. An FIR was registered against Pandey on the basis of a ...

JPMorgan announces coronavirus relief package for customers

JPMorgan Chase Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank would extend benefits to customers who have been hurt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis by introducing measures such as waivers for late fees and a 90-day grace ...

Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help -official

Iran will never ask the United States to help Tehran in its fight against the new coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, adding that Washington should lift its illegal sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Iran ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020