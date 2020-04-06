Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:13 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 2:55 p.m.

SC issues guidelines for hearings through video conferencing across courts during COVID-19 pandemic. 2:43 p.m.

Share profits from low crude oil prices with people amid COVID-19 lockdown: Congress to government. 2:19 p.m.

12 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total number of affected rises to 163. 2:13 p.m.

A 14-month-old boy with no travel history has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar district. 1:48 p.m.

Railways converts 2500 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients 1:19 p.m. USAID announces USD 2.9 million to India to fight coronavirus 1:03 p.m.

16 fresh coronavirus cases reported in UP, total nears 300-mark 12:52 p.m. Pak cancels Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib amid COVID-19 crisis.

12:45 p.m. UGC directs universities to set up mental health helplines for students.

12:32 p.m. Zoos asked to remain on high alert; collect samples for COVID-19 testing.

11:58 a.m. India's efforts to combat coronavirus have set an example: PM Narendra Modi to BJP workers.

11:55 a.m. 62-yr-old woman dies of coronavirus in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches 12: Official.

11:22 a.m. Two deaths, 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh.

11:08 a.m. 33 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally jumps to 781: Health official.

11:01 a.m. 16 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally climbs to 144: Official.

10:54 a.m. Resident doctors in Aurangabad protest, demand PPE, N95 safety masks.

9:57 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 109; number of cases climbs to 4,067: Health ministry.

9:38 a.m. COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan's Kota district. Eight new cases of virus in state: officials.

9:34 am. New COVID-19 cases rose to 39 in China; Beijing to be under long-term epidemic control.

9:10 a.m. Help the needy amid COVID-19 outbreak: PM Modi to party workers on BJP's 40th foundation day.

8:43 a.m. COVID-19 patient dies in Bhopal; MP toll reaches 14: Official.

2:05 a.m. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. SAR SAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

