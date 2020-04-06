Left Menu
Development News Edition

Figures tell truth: RSS leader Vaidya on COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:45 IST
Figures tell truth: RSS leader Vaidya on COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

"Figures tell the truth," said RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday referring to the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. However, he said Muslims are helping the government in tracing contacts of Tablighi Jamaat which should be appreciated. The health ministry had on Sunday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India was 4.1 days, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days.

Lauding the decision taken by the country's leadership to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Vaidya told reporters that India handled the COVID-19 situation comparatively better than several developed nations. "To tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, India's leadership took some decisive steps which got public support as well," he said.

The RSS leader said workers of his organisation helped 25.5 lakh people during the lockdown besides feeding the poor and daily wagers and starting a helpline. He asserted that the Tablighi Jamaat could have handled the situation in a better way.

"Figures tell the truth...they (Tablighi Jamaat) stand exposed as many in the Muslim community are opposing them... and a number of Muslims are also helping government officials in tracing their contacts which should also be appreciated," Vaidya told reporters here. Citing the RSS' decision to call off the annual meeting of its highest decision-making body -- Partinidhi Sabha -- in the wake of COVID-19, Vaidya said Tablighi Jamaat could have also called off their congregation. "RSS cancelled its Pratinidhi Sabha scheduled to be held from March 15 in Bengaluru. Around 1,500 sangh members were asked to get off trains or cancel flight tickets. Others who had reached the venue were immediately sent back,” he said.

The RSS Joint General Secretary also announced that all RSS programmes scheduled till June, including the Sangh Shiksha Varg (annual training programmes for its workers), have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus. On the economic impact of the 21-day lockdown, Vaidya said the first priority should be to tackle the disease and save lives.

He said he is hopeful that the government will take necessary steps to minimise the impact of lockdown on the economy. PTI JTR SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

UNAMID hands over PPE to COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Central Darfur

As part of UNAMIDs efforts to support the Sudanese health authorities in preventing and combating COVID-19, the Mission handed over Personnel Protection Equipment PPE to the Ministry of Health and Social Developments newly established COVID...

Lebanon to audit central bank accounts - PM

Lebanon will audit its central banks accounts in a bid to show transparency after launching debt restructuring talks with creditors, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday. A crippling financial crisis that has gripped Lebanon for months...

Indian Youth Congress distributes relief material among Hindu refugees from Pakistan

Amid the country-wide lockdown, members of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday distributed relief material among the Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing at Majlis Park hereThe IYC received informhrough social media about the Hindu refugee...

Head of junior Poland coalition party quits over election plan

Accord, a junior party in Polands ruling coalition, will stay in government, its head Jaroslaw Gowin said on Monday, but he said he was quitting as he opposes the country holding a presidential election in May, when its coronavirus outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020