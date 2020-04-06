Figures tell truth: RSS leader Vaidya on COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

"Figures tell the truth," said RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday referring to the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. However, he said Muslims are helping the government in tracing contacts of Tablighi Jamaat which should be appreciated. The health ministry had on Sunday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India was 4.1 days, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days.

Lauding the decision taken by the country's leadership to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Vaidya told reporters that India handled the COVID-19 situation comparatively better than several developed nations. "To tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, India's leadership took some decisive steps which got public support as well," he said.

The RSS leader said workers of his organisation helped 25.5 lakh people during the lockdown besides feeding the poor and daily wagers and starting a helpline. He asserted that the Tablighi Jamaat could have handled the situation in a better way.

"Figures tell the truth...they (Tablighi Jamaat) stand exposed as many in the Muslim community are opposing them... and a number of Muslims are also helping government officials in tracing their contacts which should also be appreciated," Vaidya told reporters here. Citing the RSS' decision to call off the annual meeting of its highest decision-making body -- Partinidhi Sabha -- in the wake of COVID-19, Vaidya said Tablighi Jamaat could have also called off their congregation. "RSS cancelled its Pratinidhi Sabha scheduled to be held from March 15 in Bengaluru. Around 1,500 sangh members were asked to get off trains or cancel flight tickets. Others who had reached the venue were immediately sent back,” he said.

The RSS Joint General Secretary also announced that all RSS programmes scheduled till June, including the Sangh Shiksha Varg (annual training programmes for its workers), have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus. On the economic impact of the 21-day lockdown, Vaidya said the first priority should be to tackle the disease and save lives.

He said he is hopeful that the government will take necessary steps to minimise the impact of lockdown on the economy. PTI JTR SRY.

