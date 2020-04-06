Odisha governor to contribute Rs 13.2 lakh to PM Cares Funds

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal will contribute Rs 13.2 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund that has been set up to raise money for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also donate Rs 21 lakh from his discretionary grant to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, Raj Bhavan sources said on Monday.

The governor will contribute to the PM-Cares Fund in response to Prime MInister Narendra Modis appeal to people to contribute to the fund so as to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Odisha governor will contribute 30 per cent of his salary from March 2020 to February 2021, amounting to Rs 13.2 lakh, to the PM-Cares Fund, it said.

The governor also appealed to people to donate to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) Fund and CMRF in Odisha to fight the coronavirus pandemic..

