Lockdown: Cop comes to aid of elderly couple

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:48 IST
With coronavirus pandemic becoming a major humanitarian crisis, tales of humanity and caring for the poor are coming to the fore. In worst-hit Mumbai, a constable of Mumbai Police rushed to the aid of an elderly couple whose only source of income--selling plastic bags at Andheri railway station--dried up since the lockdown was imposed in view of coronavirus outbreak around two weeks ago.

As soon as the constable, Prakash Warange, came to know about the plight of Arun Pancholi (80) and his wife Sharda (78), he visited their shanty along with his daughter and provided them essential things and some cash; the exact amount he refused to disclose. "I decided to help them out as the elderly couple doesn't have any other means for survival," said Warange, who is posted in Goregaon police station.

A local social worker had also offered help to the elderly couple. "Since I lost my sons around eight years ago, I have been stitching plastic bags at home and selling them at railway station every day. But due to the lockdown, my meagre income dried up," said Arun Pancholi.

When asked about how he felt about the police constable coming forward to help him, the old man said, "It is very difficult to survive in the present times, but we are happy that Mumbaikars are coming forward to help us"..

