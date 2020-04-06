Coronavirus: Uttarakhand governor donates Rs 14 lakh to PM-CARES fund

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday donated one-third of her annual salary amounting to Rs 14 lakh to the PM-CARES fund for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. A letter to this effect with an enclosed bank draft of the amount was sent by the governor to the President of India

Besides this, all employees of the Governor's Secretariat also donated their one day salaries to the fund

The governor also appealed to people at large to contribute to the PM-CARES fund as much as they can, a Raj Bhawan official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.