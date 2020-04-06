COVID-19: Keep medical staff in hostels-guest houses, says MP

Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP andAIMIM Maharashtra unit chief Imtiyaz Jaleel on Monday saiddoctors and staff treating COVID-19 patients should beaccommodated in hostels or government guest houses to stop theinfection from spreading

Aurangabad as on Monday has 11 COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.