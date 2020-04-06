COVID-19: Keep medical staff in hostels-guest houses, says MP

COVID-19: Keep medical staff in hostels-guest houses, says MPPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:31 IST
Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP andAIMIM Maharashtra unit chief Imtiyaz Jaleel on Monday saiddoctors and staff treating COVID-19 patients should beaccommodated in hostels or government guest houses to stop theinfection from spreading
Aurangabad as on Monday has 11 COVID-19 patients.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Imtiyaz Jaleel
- Aurangabad