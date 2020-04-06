NCW to take action on assault of Surat doctor

The National Commission of Women said it will take action against those involved in reportedly assaulting a woman doctor in Surat for being in close proximity to coronavirus patients. The matter came to the fore after a purported video showing the doctor working in Surat Civil Hospital being physically assaulted by her neighbours, went viral. Tagging the video, the National Commission of Women (NCW) said the safety of doctors who are the frontline workers in the period of distress is paramount. It said they are doing a commendable service to the nation when the world is battling with COVID-19 pandemic

"The Commission shall take action to such incident of harassment," the rights body said in a tweet. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.