Telangana to explore idea of setting up "COVID blood bank"

The Telangana government would explore setting up a "COVID blood bank" with antibody-rich plasma from those who recovered from the disease as suggested by biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday. She made the suggestion during a telephonic conversation with him amid intensified efforts to check the spread of the pandemic in the southern state, where the COVID-19 has taken 11 lives till Sunday night.

Yesterday good friend @kiranshaw called me & suggested that we setup a COVID blood bank in Telangana; with antibody-rich plasma from patients who had recovered from COVID.Have requested Health secretary & Commissioner to explore further. Thanks Kiran, Rama Rao, the working president of ruling TRS, tweeted. Telangana has reported 334 positive cases of COVID-19 (cumulatively) and 11 deaths due to the virus.

