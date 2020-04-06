Left Menu
37 new COVID-19 cases in AP; Tally rises to 303

PTI | Amaravat | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:20 IST
37 new COVID-19 cases in AP; Tally rises to 303

Thirtyseven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total to 303 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, Kurnool district recorded 18 with its tally rising to 74, the highest in the state, they said.

Nellore saw eight more people testing positive for coronavirus with the total cases in the district rising to 42. The state has so far reported three deaths.

