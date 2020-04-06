Left Menu
Case against BJP MLA for violating lockdown norms

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:21 IST
A case been registered against Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche for allegedly violating norms related to the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown by asking people to gather at his residence to get free ration on the occasion of his birthday, police said on Monday. The case against Keche was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) on late Sunday night, police inspector Sampat Chavan said.

The BJP MLA from Arvi in Wardha district had allegedly announced he is going to distribute free ration to the poor and labourers on his birthday and asked them to assemble outside his residence on Sunday at 9 am. Responding to his appeal, hundreds of people from Arvi town and nearby areas gathered outside his house in violation of social distancing norms and prohibitory orders.

Some local residents informed the police about the gathering. District collector Vivek Bhimanwar immediately issued orders to disperse the assembled people, officials said.

The district administration found the MLA did not take any permission for such a gathering and thus violated rules in force to contain the spread of COVID-19, they said. The administration a served a notice to the MLA after which police lodged the offence against him.

"We lodged an offence after we received a notice from the district administration. We have initiated our inquiry and started recording statements of witnesses," said Chavan, the investigating officer. Keche denied the charges and termed them as an attempt to tarnish his image.

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

