FCI sends enough food stocks to states to implement PMGKAY for next 3 months

FCI is working tirelessly and has ensured that enough food grain stocks are made available in every part of the country during the countrywide lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:26 IST
A total of 603 rakes carrying about 16.88 Lakh MT food grains have been transported across the country till 05.04.2020. Image Credit: Wikipedia

FCI has sent enough stocks to states throughout the country to implement PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) wherein 5 kg foodgrain per person per month for the next three months has to be distributed free to all National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries. Many states like UP, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Mizoram have already started lifting foodgrains from FCI under this scheme. In the course of the next few days, other states will also start lifting the foodgrains for distribution under PMGKAY. FCI is working tirelessly and has ensured that enough food grain stocks are made available in every part of the country during the countrywide lockdown. In the last 13 days since 24.03.2020 when the lockdown was announced to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, FCI moved an average of 1.41 Lakh MT food grain per day against the pre-lockdown daily average of about 0.8 Lakh MT. A total of 603 rakes carrying about 16.88 Lakh MT food grains have been transported across the country till 05.04.2020. Another 59 rakes to carry approximately 1.65 Lakh MT foodgrain are being loaded today.

In addition to meeting the regular requirements of food grains under NFSA and additional allocation under PMGKAY, FCI is providing wheat and rice directly to State Govts without going through the e-auction route, at Open Market sale rates to ensure a continuous supply of food grains. Wheat is given for meeting the requirements of manufacturers of wheat flour and other wheat products based on the assessment of requirements done by the respective District Magistrates. So far FCI has allotted 1.38 LMT Wheat in 13 states and 1.32 LMT Rice in 8 states under this model.

(With Inputs from PIB)

