Bihar resident booked for sharing morphed photo of PM Modi

PTI | Kishanganj | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:18 IST
A case wasregistered here on Monday against a local resident for sharinga morphed "objectionable" image of Prime Minister NarendraModi on social media

According to Kumar Ashish, the Kishanganjsuperintendent of police, attention was drawn towards theimage by the cyber cell, and the user, identified with thehelp of IP address and mobile phone number, turned out to be aresident of Town police station area in the district

An FIR was lodged against the accused, Shoib Alam,under various sections of the IPC, and the IT Act and effortswere on to trace him at the earliest, the SP added.

