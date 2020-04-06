Qatar's oil prices fell over 35% in March -QNA

Qatar's oil prices fell over 35% in March -QNAReuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:09 IST
Qatar Petroleum on Monday announced a monthly decline of more than 35% in Qatar's land and marine crude prices in March, the state news agency QNA said.
Qatar's oil prices recorded a monthly decline by more than 16.5% in February.
