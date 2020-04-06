Left Menu
Development News Edition

44-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Agartala, first case in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:16 IST
44-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Agartala, first case in Tripura

A 44-year-old woman who has a foreign travel history tested positive for coronavirus in Agartala on Monday, making it the first case in Tripura, officials said. The woman, who is from Udaipur town in Gomati district, about 60 km from here, is currently undergoing treatment at the Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital, they said.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital a few days back with cough, fever and breathing difficulty, officials said, adding that later she was shifted to the government facility. She has a foreign travel history, they said without divulging further details.

Her swab sample was collected around 11 am and the test report came in as positive, officials said. Chief Minister Biplab Deb urged people not to panic and said the government is taking proper care of the patient.

Eight persons from Tripura, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have tested positive, but they did not return to the state as they were quarantined in different parts of north India, officials said. A group of people from Tripura left for Nizamuddin on March 18 and on March 21 they attended the congregation. They then visited different places. Among them, eight persons were found to be positive for COVID-19, nodal officer on COVID-19 Deep Debbarma told reporters.

Two of them are undergoing treatment in Delhi, four in Uttar Pradesh and two in Bikaner, he added. While one of the persons is from Sepahijala district, four are from South Tripura district, two from West Tripura district and the other person is from Gomati district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

NCC Yogdan: Cadets join fight against COVID-19

NCC cadets have joined Indias fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with civil and police administration of various districts seeking their services in the combat, officials said on Monday. The Ministry of Defence had recently allowed tem...

U'khand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

With five new cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand has reached 31, said the states Health Department on Monday. Of the 1,141 samples sent for testing, till now 31 positive cases of coronavirus have been fo...

Israel on frantic egg hunt ahead of Easter and Passover

As Jews in Israel prepare for Passover and the countrys Christian minority looks ahead to Easter, people are locked into a frantic egg-hunt forced by a nationwide shortage. Demand for eggs always peaks ahead of the eight-day Passover holida...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020