Boy drowns in pit

Boy drowns in pitPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:20 IST
Nagpur, Apr 6 (PTI)A 10-year-old boy drowned in awater-filled pit at an under-construction building in Godhaniarea in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday, police said
The incident occurred when the deceased Babu Nagvanshiwas playing near his hut in the evening
A case of accidental death has been registered by thepolice.
