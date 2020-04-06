Boy drowns in pit

Nagpur, Apr 6 (PTI)A 10-year-old boy drowned in awater-filled pit at an under-construction building in Godhaniarea in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday, police said

The incident occurred when the deceased Babu Nagvanshiwas playing near his hut in the evening

A case of accidental death has been registered by thepolice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

