CM Gehlot tells officials to ensure compliance of lockdown

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Apart from lockdown, a curfew has been imposed in several areas of the state. In a video conference with officials from the Home Department and senior police officers, Gehlot said the compliance of the orders was a must to contain the spread of coronavirus. He instructed officials to take effective actions against misleading posts on social media. Senior police officers briefed the CM about the situation. They told him that so far 50 cases have been registered for misleading posts on social media.

