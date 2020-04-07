Over 14,000 quintals of forest produce collected in Chhattisgarh
Over 14,000 quintals of minor forest produces have been collected by the forest dwellers and villagers in Chhattisgarh during the ongoing season so far. Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar said that during the ongoing season, the target is to collect 8,46,920 quintals of minor forest produces amounting to Rs 253 crore.
Principal Secretary, Forest, Manoj Kumar Pingua said that as per the target fixed, the maximum of 839 quintals has been collected by Khairagarh forest division and 545 quintals of minor forest produces have been collected in Kabirdham district. 839 quintals of forest products have been collected in Khairagarh amounting to Rs 27 lakh, 545 quintals of Rs 13 lakh in Kawardha and 3037 quintals amounting to Rs 80 lakh in Jagdalpur.
Similarly, 1,573 quintals amounting to Rs 46 lakh have been collected in the forest division of Dantewada, 762 quintals of Rs 12 lakh in Kanker, 332 quintals of Rs 6 lakh in Bilaspur, 146 quintals of Rs 2.5 lakh in Balod and Rs 15 lakh in Bijapur. (ANI)
