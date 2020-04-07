Housing Dept Principal Secy takes stock of preparedness to tackle coronavirus

Housing and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Dheeraj Gupta on Monday held a meeting with senior officials to discuss resources with urban civic bodies in the fight against coronavirus. They also discussed a strategy for the door-to-door survey in cities of Jammu and Srinagar to ascertain the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

The officials had a threadbare discussion on various issues regarding the pandemic with emphasis on the status of resources with civic bodies, a spokesman said. The principal secretary, while assessing safety measures for those on duty during the pandemic, stressed the need for making protective gear available to sanitation workers.

He assured that efforts will be made to ensure that all civic body staff deployed for carrying out necessary cleanliness operations are provided with an insurance cover at the earliest. Dheeraj Gupta directed the municipal committees and municipal councils to ensure complete fumigation, especially in congested areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.