Two more COVID-19 cases in UP's Bulandshahr, both had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi

Out of 118 samples of the people who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz, two have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. All those who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, including the two who have tested positive for COVID-19, are residents of Maharashtra. The reports of other attendees are yet to come.

So far five coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Bulandshahr district while 305 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, including 326 people who have been cured/discharged/migrated while 114 deaths have been reported across the country. (ANI)

