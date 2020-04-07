COVID-19: 24 more cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 24 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 325, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

"24 new cases have come up today, including in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Banswara and Churu districts. All have contact and travel history," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. While there were nine cases in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer saw 7 cases. Banswara recorded 4 cases, Jaipur (3) and Churu (1).

He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 325. Entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

