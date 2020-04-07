Scribes threatened after 'exposing' Tablighi link to spurt in COVID-19 cases: News broadcasters body

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has expressed "grave concern" over the tendency among people belonging to a certain section of the society in resorting to threats against news channel journalists after the electronic media "exposed" the Tablighi Jamaat link in the nationwide spurt in coronavirus cases. The NBA, in a statement released by its president Rajat Sharma, said videos are circulating on social media in which some religious preachers are naming some TV news anchors and threatening attacks on the reporters of those channels.

The news broadcasters body said it views with "grave concern" the tendency among people belonging to a certain section of society resorting to abuses and threats against anchors and reporters working in news channels. This particular trend has been noticed after the electronic media recently exposed the Tablighi Jamaat link in nationwide spurt in coronavirus cases and subsequent deaths. "Anchors and reporters working in news channels are being specifically targeted through social media platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter," the statement said.

The NBA said it strongly deplores this pernicious trend in a section of society and appeals to the government and law enforcing agencies to take immediate preventive action against such "anti-social elements". "The electronic media has done exemplary work in reporting coronavirus pandemic in India during the current lockdown and the overall tenor of reporting has been fair, accurate and balanced," it said. Emphasising that all sections of society are given fair representation on TV debates on the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA called upon religious fundamentalists to desist from issuing open threats and making insinuations against news channels.

Such activities are violative of the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, as enshrined in the Constitution, it said. "News channels are available to all sections of society including the fundamentalists. NBA would like these leaders to come forward and clear their stand on the role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the coronavirus," the statement said.

The NBA is an association exclusively of round-the-clock news broadcasters in India. It has 27 broadcasters as its members representing 77 channels..

