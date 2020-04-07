Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IB office in Bhubaneswar sealed, employees put under home quarantine

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:20 IST
COVID-19: IB office in Bhubaneswar sealed, employees put under home quarantine

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the office of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) here and put all its employees under home quarantine after it was found that one of the staff of the central agency had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, an official said on Tuesday. The civic body officials put up a notice on the wall of the IB Office located at RN Singhdeo Marg in the city, he said.

The IB office has been sealed for a period of 14 days from April 6 to April 19, 2020 and nobody is allowed to enter the premises, the BMC official said. Sources said that one of the employees of the IB office had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient of Surya Nagar area in the state capital.

The Surya Nagar area has been declared as "containment zone" after eight novel coronavirus cases were reported from the locality. The civic body has made an elaborate arrangement to sanitise the R N Singhdeo Marg area including the IB Colony, the official said.

"All employees have been kept under home quarantine and their swab samples sent for testing," BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chuadhary said. Apart from Surya Nagar, the BMC has notified Bomikhal, Kapila Prasad, Jadupur and Begunia areas as "containment zones" for aggressive surveillance.

Similarly, the district administration of Kendrapara on Tuesday sealed 11 villages in Aul area as a preventive measure after a 32-year-old man with a travel history to Dubai tested positive for COVID-19. Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma said the public movement in the villages has been restricted and sanitisation exercise will be taken up in the these areas.

He, however, said there is no need to panic for the sanitisation process as the district administration will continue to provide essential items to each household. The fresh COVID-19 patient from Kendrapara district has been admitted to a hospital in Cuttack and samples of his family members have been collected for test, he said.

All his family members have been put in home quarantine, Verma added. This apart, the administration has also sealed several localities in Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri districts and declared these areas as containment zones, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

HashedIn Technologies attains Microsoft Gold-Certified Partnership

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 7 ANI PRNewswire HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a Cloud expert, announced today that it has acquired Microsoft Gold-certified member status in the Microsoft partner program. As a Microsoft Gold-Certified pa...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL Draft to occur in fully virtual format, with team personnel kept apartThe upcoming NFL draft will take place in a fully virtual format, the league confirmed in a letter to teams on M...

My unsual batting stance is just a method to limit ways of getting out: Smith

His unorthodox batting stance has left many befuddled but Australian run-machine Steve Smith says though it depends on number of factors, he generally positions himself outside the off-stump to limit ways in which he can be dismissed. Smith...

UK foreign minister Raab in charge, will decide on lockdown measures - Gove

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions wont be delayed, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020