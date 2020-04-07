Left Menu
1 lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests to be conducted in Delhi's hotspot areas: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:54 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday a five-point action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital and said one lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas. Addressing a press conference via video link, he said the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, G B Pant Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital have been declared as COVID-19 dedicated hospitals.

Currently, 2,950 beds in city hospitals are reserved for COVID-19 patients. The Delhi government will takeover 12,000 hotel rooms in the wake of spike in number of coronavirus cases, Kejriwal said. "We will give the police phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees to trace and ascertain whether they moved in nearby areas," he said. Elaborating on the five-point action plan, the chief minister said, "It includes five Ts -- testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking -- and monitoring." Informing reporters that the government has made arrangements to deal with 30,000 cases, Kejriwal said provisions will be made for 8,000 more beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

"The government has earmarked around 400 beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. We have prepared detailed plan to take over private hospitals if the number of coronavirus cases rises up to 30,000 in Delhi," he said. "One lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in hotspot areas." "We will make arrangements in banquet halls and dharamsalas in the city to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients if such a need arises," Kejriwal added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

