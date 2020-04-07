Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba Mufti being shifted to her official residence, detention continues

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:08 IST
Mehbooba Mufti being shifted to her official residence, detention continues

In a partial relief, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), is being shifted to her official residence that has been converted into a subsidiary jail where she would continue to be in detention. Mufti, who heads the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was in alliance with the BJP till June 2018, was detained on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and divided it into two Union Territories.

Initially, she was taken into preventive custody. Later on February 6 this year, she was slapped with the PSA along with another former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was released recently. According to an official order issued by the home department of the Union Territory, "The government hereby orders the change of place of lodgement of Ms Mehbooba Mufti... to subsidiary jail, Fairview, Gupkar Road, Srinagar, with immediate effect." Mufti, who has completed eight months in detention, was lodged at a government bunglow on Maulana Azad Road near Lal Chowk. Fairview is the official residence of Mufti, which is located on the high-security Gupkar Road.

Reacting to the development, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abduallah said that his political rival should be released and the PSA slapped on her should be revoked. In a tweet, he said, "Mehbooba Mufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out." Mufti's daughter Iltija had moved a habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court in February challenging her mother's detention.

A three-judge bench had issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration seeking its response on the plea and posted the matter for a hearing on March 18. However, the petition was not taken up for hearing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Habeas corpus is a writ seeking production of a person supposed to be in illegal detention before a court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden nabs endorsement of prominent black lawmaker John Lewis

U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia endorsed Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Tuesday, giving the Democrats bid further support among the partys black leadership.Joe Biden has no delusion about this nations past, but he knows who w...

Copper futures climb on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up 2.29 per cent at Rs 388.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 8.70, or 2.29 per cent...

MRPL reduces production of diesel, petrol

With the number of vehicles on roads falling sharply in the lockdown period due to the coronavirus spread, the public sector Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited MRPL has cut down production of petrol and diesel by half. The demand...

COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday. Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020