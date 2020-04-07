3000 chairs given to banks in Srinagar for social distancing

The local authorities of Srinagar have provided 3000 chairs to 150 bank units, said District Magistrate (DM) Shahid Choudhary on Tuesday. These chairs will be used as markers to avoid crowding and maintaining social distancing.

"Srinagar has done extremely well so far. We provided 3000 chairs yesterday for 150 Bank Units/ATMs. Sanitised," he tweeted on Tuesday. The District Magistrate has requested the residents to work in sync with the authorities while battling the virus.

"Still some pictures weren't encouraging. Request local volunteers/committees to join hands for #Social Distancing," he added. Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday launched a drive to disinfect the entire city by using boom sprayers to fight the coronavirus. These high-tech spray machines use Italian technology and have the capacity to sanitise large areas within seconds. (ANI)

