Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: NFR to run Guwahati-Agartala special parcel train on April 11

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:16 IST
Lockdown: NFR to run Guwahati-Agartala special parcel train on April 11

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will run a special parcel train from Guwahati to Agartala on April 11 for the delivery of packages during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a spokesperson of the railway zone said on Tuesday. The train will depart Guwahati at 4.15 am on April 11 and reach Agartala at 9.15 pm the same day, NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

En route, it will halt at Hojai, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Dharmanagar and Kumarghat stations for 15 minutes each for loading and unloading of the packages, he said. Parcel bookings will be open from 10 am on April 9 till 6 pm on April 10, Chanda said.

For bookings, people can contact respective station managers or other officials concerned, he said. Parcel trains will bolster the efficiency of the supply chain during the lockdown and also ensure the movement of essential commodities in smaller quantities, Chanda said.

Special parcel trains are also being run on New Delhi-Guwahati, Moga-Changsari, Kalyan-Guwahati and Shalimar- New Guwahati routes, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lokomotiv impose media ban after training resumption interview

Lokomotiv Plovdiv players have been barred from talking to the media after local authorities launched an investigation over a possible outdoor gatherings violation following quotes from a player that the Bulgarian club had resumed training....

Coronavirus: SC refuses to pass any blanket order for release of prisoners above 50 yrs

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to pass any blanket order directing the Centre and states to consider granting parole or interim bail to prisoners above 50 years of age as also to those suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, respir...

New MERS vaccine may block coronavirus infections, study shows

A novel vaccine fully protects mice against a lethal dose of MERS, a close cousin of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, scientists said on Tuesday. The vaccine uses a harmless virus to deliver a MERS coronavirus protein into cells ...

Russian space agency says Trump paving way to seize other planets

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, accused Donald Trump on Tuesday of creating a basis to take over other planets by signing an executive order outlining U.S. policy on commercial mining in space. The executive order, which Roscosmos said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020