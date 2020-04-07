Left Menu
152 cargo flights operated to transport medical cargo under Lifeline UDAN

MoCA holds the CHINTAN meeting at 8 am daily to review the planning of the day and progress of the previous day.

On 6th April 2020, Lifeline UDAN flights carried ICMR kits, HLL consignments, and other essential cargo to several North-Eastern areas and also to Central and Eastern states. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is carrying out advance planning through online meetings and virtual war rooms so that no stone remains unturned in linking supply-side to demand-side and various resources of the aviation sector can be optimally utilized.

MoCA holds the CHINTAN meeting at 8 am daily to review the planning of the day and progress of the previous day. Further, at 3 pm daily, MANTHAN meeting is held to review the execution of the day's planning and check if any modification is required at any stage. In this meeting, forward planning is also done to assess the requirement and distribution of resources.

Under the Lifeline UDAN initiative of MoCA, 152 cargo flights have been operated to date across the country to transport medical cargo to various parts of India including remote and hilly areas. With support from Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private airlines, medical supplies of more than 200 tons have been delivered to date during the lockdown period.

On 6th April 2020, Lifeline UDAN flights carried ICMR kits, HLL consignments, and other essential cargo to several North-Eastern areas and also to Central and Eastern states. The details are as below:

Lifeline 1 (IAF) Delhi- Ranchi- Patna - Jorhat- Lengpui – Imphal - Dimapur -Guwahati transported consignment of ICMR kits for Guwahati (50 kgs.), Consignment of Assam including Red Cross ( 800 kg), Consignment of Meghalaya ( 672 kg),

Leftover Consignment of Manipur, Leftover Consignment Nagaland, ICMR consignment of Dibrugarh, Consignment of Mizoram (300 kgs), Consignment of Ranchi (500 kgs.) and ICMR kits for Patna (50 kgs.)

Lifeline 2 Alliance Air(ATR): Delhi-Varanasi-Raipur-Hyderabad-Delhi carried a consignment of ICMR kits for Varanasi (50 kgs.), ICMR kits for Raipur (50 kgs.), ICMR kits for Hyderabad (50 kgs.), ICMR kits for Vijayawada (50 kgs.) and Consignment of Hyderabad ( 1600 kg)

Lifeline 3 Air India (A 320): Mumbai-Bangalore-Chennai-Mumbai transported consignments of Ministry of Textile, HLL consignment for Bangalore, HLL consignment for Chennai

Lifeline 4: Spice Jet SG (7061) Delhi-Chennai carried ICMR consignment for Chennai

Lifeline 5: AI charter(A 320) Delhi -Dehradun carried ICMR consignment for Dehradun

(With Inputs from PIB)

