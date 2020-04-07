Left Menu
Samples of septuagenarian who passed away in Odisha test positive for COVID-19

Samples of a 72-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Department of Health.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Samples of a 72-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Department of Health. Following his test report, contact tracing is going on.

The deceased septuagenarian belonged to Jharpada and was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on April 4 after he complained of respiratory distress. According to the authorities, the individual had a history of chronic hypertension. With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, as stated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll at present stands at 114. (ANI)

