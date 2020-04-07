PM Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman on COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and discussed ways to limit the impact of COVID-19

"Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact," the prime minister tweeted

Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

