PM Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman on COVID-19 crisis

PM Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman on COVID-19 crisisPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and discussed ways to limit the impact of COVID-19
"Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact," the prime minister tweeted
Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.
