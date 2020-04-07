Left Menu
Jammu man sent to quarantine centre for spitting on road

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:09 IST
Old habits will just no longer do, a Jammu and Kashmir administration employee found to his dismay on Tuesday when he was sent to a quarantine centre for blowing his nose and spitting on the road. The man, who works as an accountant in the civil secretariat here, had gone to meet a relative in Paloura on the outskirts of the city when he was nabbed, officials said.

The neighbours panicked when they saw him blowing his nose and immediately called the police, which rushed to the spot with a medical team and a magistrate, they said. He was immediately taken to a quarantine facility set up at the IIT hostel in the Janipur area and his samples taken for a coronavirus test. Given the high levels of anxiety over the spread of COVID-19, news of his being taken by police started circulating widely. There were also some WhatsApp messages that he was trying to deliberately spread the infection and was arrested by police.

However, police officials said they had not arrested him and merely put him in a quarantine centre. It was not clear how long he would be in the centre. The employee told police officials he had an itch in his nose and nothing more. "Be responsible citizens and stop spreading rumours or fake news," an official said, requesting people to be more responsible..

